‘Hai Junoon’ drops 40-song musical epic starring Jacqueline & Neil

In a world where music often comes in bite-sized singles or short soundtracks, the upcoming musical series ‘Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate’ is a breath of fresh air, offering something far more expansive.

With a whopping 40 tracks, the album is being hailed by music maestro Shankar Mahadevan as “not just an album, it’s an epic.”

Teaming up with an all-star cast of voices, including legends like Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, and Mohit Chauhan, the series promises to be an auditory feast.

Along with newcomers like Aditya Ghadvi, Divya Kumar, and Siddharth Mahadevan, ‘Hai Junoon’ spans genres and emotions, blending traditional Indian music with contemporary styles for a soundtrack that’s as dynamic as the show itself.

Mahadevan, who is part of the project, couldn’t contain his excitement when speaking about the vision behind ‘Hai Junoon’.

“When I first heard about it, I was honestly stunned,” he shared. “Forty songs, across genres, moods, and characters — it’s not just an album, it’s an epic.” In today’s world of quick hits and instant gratification, this ambitious project stands out, according to Mahadevan.

“It dares to dream big,” he said. “This is the kind of storytelling we used to celebrate, where every note has meaning, and every song moves the narrative forward.”

Singer Shaan also expressed his admiration for the project, noting how ‘Hai Junoon’ is unlike anything seen in recent years. “In an era dominated by standalone singles and short soundtracks, this album genuinely stands out for its sheer scale and spirit,” he said.

With forty tracks, it brings music back to the forefront of storytelling, elevating the emotional experience of the series.

Shaan added, “There’s a song for every emotion, every turn in the plot, every character’s inner world. It’s a throwback to the grand musical traditions of Indian cinema, but with a youthful, contemporary twist.”

The series itself is a visual spectacle, fronted by Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who will lead a talented ensemble cast that includes Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, and Elisha Mayor, among others.

The combination of strong performances and an epic musical journey makes ‘Hai Junoon’ one to watch when it premieres on May 16.

Produced by Jio Creative Labs and directed by Abhishek Sharma, ‘Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate’ is set to launch on JioHotstar, with Saregama bringing the 40-track soundtrack to life.