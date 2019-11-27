Guru Randhawa launched his latest single titled “Black”.

Guru has been creating much excitement on social media about the news of the launch of his much-awaited track.

He took to his official Instagram handle to share the song launch and wrote, “BLACK is out now Enjoy it and experience the journey.”

“Black” is a romantic song that traces the journey of a woman Guru misses after having lost her to an accident. After having climbed the ladder of success achieving everything, the lover misses his beloved and wishes she was present to celebrate all the fame with her.

A love letter to a dear friend, “Black” is a soothing sad number that will bring back memories from past relationships and nostalgia about lost love, etc.

Earlier, Guru had shared a picture of himself in a leather jacket on Instagram with a caption: “Sometimes it’s All About #BLACK Black out on 27th November.”

The video of “Black” features Guru and Krishna Mukherjee.

“Black” has been penned by Bunty Bains while the music has been composed by Davvy Singh.

The “Ban Ja Rani” singer had shared his excitement around the track with RadioAndMusic.

“I’m glad to be a part of this as I’m sure many people will be able to relate to this song. Bunty paaji has beautifully worked on the lyrics and composition. It was an instant yes to be a part of it. We had a great time shooting the song in my homeland Punjab. I hope my supporters and fans enjoy this as we have tried something different this time,” he was quoted as saying.

“Black”, featuring Guru Randhawa is out on T-Series’ official YouTube channel.