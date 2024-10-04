Gurdas Maan releases full tracks from new album ‘Sound of Soil’

Renowned Punjabi artist Gurdas Maan has released the complete audio tracks from his much-anticipated album, ‘Sound of Soil’. This announcement comes after the enthusiastic reception of the album’s lead track, “Main Hi Jhoothi”.

Produced in collaboration with Sai Productions and Speed Records, the album features the innovative compositions of Jatinder Shah, whose modern approach complements Maan’s classic sound beautifully. The blending of contemporary and traditional styles is evident throughout the album.

Maan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his audience in a statement released by his team. “The first track of my album received an overwhelming response, and now, following the requests from everyone for the rest of the tracks, I offer this piece of my heart to you. I am deeply grateful to share ‘Sound of Soil’ with my beloved audience. This album is a heartfelt tribute to my roots, my culture, and the stories that connect us all,” he said. He hopes each song will resonate with listeners, capturing the emotions and experiences that shape their lives.

The album includes a variety of tracks that reflect the vibrancy of Punjabi culture. One standout, “Laggiyan Ne Maujaan (Natiya Kalam),” released alongside the audio tracks, exudes celebration and joy, fusing traditional rhythms with a fresh twist. Following this upbeat tune is “Chitey Chitey Danda’n,” a lively piece that captures the essence of Punjabi folk culture.

The album also pays homage to the mother tongue with “Maa Boli,” while “Ve Sohneya” touches on the themes of love and enduring relationships. Other tracks such as “Panchhi Udd Gaye,” “Dekh Laila (Traditional),” “Bidesaa’n Nu,” and “Tappe” further showcase the diversity and richness of Maan’s musical storytelling.

With a career spanning decades, Gurdas Maan has captivated audiences with his energetic performances and soulful melodies. His earlier hits, including “Ki Banu Duniya Da,” “Challa,” “Ishq Di Maari,” and “Boot Polishan,” have solidified his status as a legendary figure in the music industry.