POGO, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, launched its new homegrown animated original ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’ with an exciting and peppy title track. The song has been penned by none other than the stalwart, lyricist, poet, and film-maker Gulzar while renowned music composer Simaab Sen lends his snappy symphony to the words. The music and lyrics have been brought to life by iconic singer Shaan.

The title track was launched on July 27, the same day as the show’s premiere. The fast-paced track features captivating lyrics, a fitting introduction to the good-hearted trouble-maker that is Titoo. The song will give its listeners a telling taste of what’s to come, especially with a particularly tricky tongue twister that features in the song.

Shaan, who lends his voice to the track, said, “The theme song is a sneak peek into Titoo’s funny personality and singing it was such a fun experience for me! I am excited for Titoo’s fans to discover his world with it. I’m particularly curious and excited for kids to try the tongue-twister, which is as wacky as Titoo! ”

Speaking on the track, music composer Simaab Sen, said, “I realized the theme song needed to echo the quirky and adventurous spirit of 8-year-old Titoo. So, I tried to compose a song that matches the fun factor of Gulzar Sahab’s unique lyrics and reflects Titoo’s nature. I am hoping that the title track will be loved by Titoo’s little fans as well as their parents.”

Can’t wait to give it a listen? Check out the Titoo title track promo link here.