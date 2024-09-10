Green Day, Shawn Mendes headline Lollapalooza 2025: Mumbai set to rock

Lollapalooza India has unveiled its star-studded lineup for the 2025 festival, set to take place in Mumbai on March 8-9. The third edition of this renowned two-day musical extravaganza promises to deliver an electrifying experience with a mix of global superstars and local talent. Leading the charge are American punk rock legends Green Day, making their debut in India.

Known for their anthemic hits like “American Idiot,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” Green Day has remained a powerhouse in rock music, and their first performance in India is sure to be a historic moment for fans.

Joining them is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, who will make a highly anticipated return to the stage after a two-year hiatus. With chart-toppers such as “In My Blood,” “Treat You Better,” and his recent release “Why Why Why,” Mendes is expected to deliver a captivating performance that showcases his signature blend of emotion and energy.

The festival also welcomes former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, who is set to make his Indian debut. Tomlinson’s performance is anticipated to be a highlight, with fans ready to sing along to every lyric. Additionally, British indie rockers Glass Animals, celebrated for their infectious hit “Heat Waves,” will bring their distinctive sound to the stage, promising a set that blends genre boundaries.

Electronic dance music fans will not be disappointed, as EDM heavyweights Zedd and John Summit are also on the lineup. Their high-energy sets are expected to keep the crowd dancing throughout the festival. Meanwhile, Indian rapper Hanumankind, who recently gained international recognition with his hit “Big Dawgs,” will bring his raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics to the event.

The festival’s diverse roster includes other notable artists such as Raftaar and Dot., ensuring a wide range of musical styles and genres. From pop and rock to hip-hop and EDM, Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to cater to a variety of musical tastes.

As always, Lollapalooza promises more than just music, with four stages showcasing a dynamic array of performances. The festival has become a premier destination for live music lovers, offering a platform for both international stars and local talents to shine.