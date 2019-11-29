After makers of Good Newz launched the ‘biggest party song’ of the year titled “Chandigarh Mein”, the hit track broke viewership records on the video-streaming platform, YouTube.

The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh starre is an eclectic mix of Electronic Dance Music and Punjabi vocals with desi instruments. Its hook music is catchy enough to make you want to listen to the song again and again.

Sung by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, and Asees Kaur and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, “Chandigarh Mein” has already been viewed more than 2 million times within a day of its release.

The team of Good Newwz had travelled to Chandigarh University to release the song, videos of which have been circulating online.

The Kabir Singh actress had also shared a promotional video on her official Twitter handle announcing the news of their visit to Chandigarh with the #ChandigarhStep challenge much in line with the #DheemeDheeme challenge from Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kiara wrote alongside the video, “#Chandigarh, ready to paint the town red?! Send in your videos of the hookstep using #ChandigarhStep & #GoodNewwz and get ready…because we’re coming to your city with our first song! #[email protected] #KareenaKapoorKhan @[email protected]”

Earlier, the trailer of Good Newwz had received a massive response upon its launch. The quirky romantic drama surrounding two Mr and Mrs Batras ( Diljit-Kiara, Akshay-Kareena) and their efforts to conceive children through in vitro fertilization is a social message film fed through the genre of comedy.

A debut film by director Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Good Newwz is slated to release on 27 December 2019.