The makers of the film Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh had already created a buzz among the fans since the first posters of the film were released. After releasing the trailer, with its quirky comic element, fans are waiting for the film to release as soon as possible. The makers have also released the party anthem “Chandigarh Mein”, which seems to be the biggest party song of the year. And now, another goofy poster of the film was unveiled early Monday.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, the poster showcases the goofed-up lives of the Batras. They are tired and exhausted in their lives. Kareena and Kiara who are pregnant are sitting down holding their tummy, whereas their onscreen husbands, Akshay and Diljit look like they are done with their lives. In the poster, we can also see a few packets of Huggies lying down, an injection, a few small bottles, gifts.

Akshay Kumar shared the poster on his official Instagram handle. Akshay, alongside the poster, wrote, “Another glimpse into the goofed-up lives of the Batras! Stay tuned, there’s more #GoodNewwz coming your way today. In cinemas 27th December (sic).” There is something else too, that is to be announced by the makers on the same day.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Diljit also shared the posters on their official Instagram handle.

Good Newwz is director Raj Mehta’s debut film which is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners, Dharma Productions and Cape of Goof Films.

The movie is all set to be delivered on-screen on 27th December 2019.