Gigi Hadid confirms romance with Bradley Cooper in Instagram post!

Gigi Hadid is letting the world in on her love life, and it’s nothing short of heartwarming, as the supermodel recently shared an adorable moment on Instagram, confirming her romance with Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper.

The post, which captures the couple sharing a sweet kiss at her star-studded 30th birthday bash, is a pure celebration of love, life, and everything in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The stunning photo, coupled with an emotional caption, paints a picture of Gigi’s gratitude as she reflects on the milestones of her life.

“I feel so lucky to be 30!” she shared, touching on both the highs and lows of her journey so far. The post reads like a love letter to her family, friends, and fans. “I feel so lucky for every high and low—for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!” she expressed.

She also gushed about the support she has received from everyone around her, adding, “I am so lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!!”

The birthday bash on April 25 was a true NYC affair, taking place at the chic L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue. The guest list was a who’s who of A-listers, with Gigi’s family—including her parents and sister Bella Hadid—on hand, alongside stars like Anne Hathaway and Will Arnett.

As for the relationship itself, Gigi Hadid had previously kept her romance with Bradley Cooper relatively private, but in a recent interview, she opened up about how special it really is.

She described their connection as “very romantic and happy,” emphasizing the importance of knowing what you want in a relationship and finding someone who aligns with those desires.

Though the pair began dating in 2023, their relationship has been under the spotlight for some time now, with the couple spotted out and about on several occasions—whether dining at cozy spots or attending outings with friends.

The two seem to be fully enjoying their blossoming romance, with Gigi sharing in the same interview how happy she feels in their relationship.