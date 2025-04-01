Ghibli style cricket? Tendulkar and fans jump on the AI bandwagon!

In recent weeks, a fascinating trend has taken over social media—AI-generated artwork inspired by the whimsical, hand-drawn style of Studio Ghibli. The trend, which blends the magic of Ghibli animation with modern-day subjects, has caught the attention of many, including some famous figures from the world of cricket.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar recently joined the wave, posting a unique creation on Twitter. With a playful tone, he wrote, “AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket?”

AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket? pic.twitter.com/NdKptwOliM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2025

In the tweet, he shared two images of himself, reimagined as a character in the signature Ghibli style. The charming, animated version of the cricket icon left fans delighted.

But Tendulkar isn’t the only one embracing the Ghibli-inspired art. Cricketer Rinku Kumar also got in on the fun, posting a similar creation on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku (@rinkukumar12)

Fans of the sport, too, are contributing to the creative flood. Many are taking to platforms like Grok and ChatGPT to create their own versions of cricketers in the Ghibli style.

These fan-made artworks feature iconic cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and more, drawn in the ethereal, whimsical style that has made Ghibli a household name.

You can now create incredible AI-generated images directly within ChatGPT without needing a paid subscription.

Previously, this feature was only available to premium users on ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team plans. However, due to overwhelming demand, OpenAI has made it accessible to everyone.

Social media is abuzz with AI-generated artwork, with many users exploring various styles—especially the enchanting, hand-drawn Studio Ghibli look that has become a favorite in AI art circles, and it’s now available for free!