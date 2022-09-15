Geeta Sanon pens down an emotional letter for daughter Kriti Sanon on her Best Actress win

The young and sensational superstar, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying a stupendous win of the coveted title of ‘Best Actress’. The self-made queen of the industry is still unstoppable with accolades pouring and a massive lineup ahead. Recently, her mother shared an adorable post with an image of an extremely happy Kriti holding her award over a video call with her proud parents.

Along with other images of the entire Sanon family, Kriti’s mother jotted down an emotional note in the caption. She wrote “Distance could not stop us from sharing the happy moment of having another black lady in your hand, this time for the Filmfare best actress . I’m so so happy and proud my girl. Surely many more of such glorious moments will come your way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

With Heropanti, this engineer followed her dream to be an actress and prove a shining entrante winning the Best Debut title and 8 years down the lane, she stands talk amongst seasoned performers to hold the title of the Best Actress.

After proving her mettle as a performer with a game-changing performance in Mimi, Kriti’s upcoming line-up of films shows immense promise of continuing her lucky streak as Bhediya, Shehzada, Ganapath and Adipurush are some of the most anticipated films of recent times. A film with Anurag Kashyap is also on the cards for the star, which will feature Kriti in a completely new avatar.