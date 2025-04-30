Galiyon Ke Ghalib: Badshah’s new track is a visual explosion!

Badshah fans, it’s time to hit replay! The rapper-singer has just dropped his latest track, ‘Galiyon Ke Ghalib’, and it’s already creating waves—not just for its infectious beat, but also for something we’ve rarely seen before: Badshah dancing.

Yes, you read that right. The king of swagger has busted out some seriously slick moves in the song’s music video.

Advertisement

Known more for his lyrical prowess and urban cool, Badshah surprises everyone with this groovy twist.

Advertisement

The video is a full-blown visual treat, laced with energy, street vibes, and of course, his signature attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

The song is part of his new album ‘Fitoor’, a project that Badshah calls a turning point in his career. Talking about the track, he shared that it reflects his creative freedom and love for hip-hop. “’Galiyon Ke Ghalib’ is more than just a party track—it’s a raw, emotional ride powered by my personal connection to the culture and sound that shaped me,” he said in a press note. “I wanted to do something bold, and this track captures that spirit.”

What makes the song even more exciting is how it blends lyrical storytelling with high-octane beats—something that fans have always loved about his style.

But adding choreography to the mix? That’s a fresh move, and it’s clear he’s enjoying every second of it.

He dropped the track on Instagram today, teasing fans with clips of his dance steps that instantly sparked buzz online.

Comments flooded in praising not just the song but also his unexpected dance debut.

And if that’s not enough Badshah news for you, here’s more: he’s gearing up for ‘The Unfinished Tour’ across the US this September.

Cities on the list include Virginia, New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. So if you’re in the States and want to catch him live—possibly dancing too—mark your calendars.