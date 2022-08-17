B-Town Celebrities go gaga over Ektaa R Kapoor’s ‘Dobaaraa’

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s new age thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ will hit the theaters on August 19, 2022, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles.

Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time after Lootera and Udta Punjab. Dobaaraa is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA. Many Bollywood celebrities watched Ektaa R Kapoor’s and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa screening and shared their reactions to the film.

Recently Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared the reactions of Celebrities from the screening of the movie.

Actor Alaya F said, “ Dobaara doesn’t disappoint at all I was at the edge of the seat the entire time,” Film Director Dibakar Banerjee said, “The film Dobaaraa has opened new Visuals,” Actor Radhika Madan said, “ Dobaaraa is really interesting and she is going to watch the movie” Dobaaraa”, Dobaaraa in the theatres.

Actor Kubbra Sait could not stop praising the film. She gave a shoutout to the film’s team, especially writer Nihit Bhave for the story. She wrote, “Dobaaraa is a mad, mad, maddddd film. This film blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment.”

Indian film director, Vikramaditya Motwane said, “ This is one of the best Anurag Kashyap’s film it’s really really fun it’s engaging it’s a blast”

Actress Kalki Koechlin said, “It was a lot of Fun, It gets your Blood Pressure going up but it’s really worth it, it’s all the universes meeting together

Indian film director, Anubhav Sinha said, First half is so good I was worried about the second half but the second half is better than the second half, I think it’s a Fantastic Film.

Ektaa R Kapoor is known for giving the audience more relatable and variety of content. Breaking stereotypes in the entertainment world, Ekta Kapoor carved a niche for her own, creating new content for the audience from films to digital space, OTT and television.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.