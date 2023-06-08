Fans of the beloved film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, are buzzing with anticipation as the movie is set to release once again on June 9, 2023. To celebrate the fervor surrounding the film, Zee Studios has announced a special “BUY ONE GET ONE FREE” offer for fans, valid until June 11, 2023.

Having captured hearts for two decades, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” is a timeless classic. Recognizing the enduring love for the movie, Zee Studios decided to bring it back to the silver screen, evoking a sense of nostalgia and showcasing the beauty and magic of this iconic gem before the release of “Gadar 2.”

The film has undergone various technological advancements to make it more refreshing and relatable for newer generations. “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” will be released in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format, offering viewers a larger-than-life experience of this eternal love story.

Zee Studios has also shared a special video, unveiling the meticulous restoration process of the blockbuster film. Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, expressed, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. By incorporating technical advancements, we wanted to give fans an opportunity to relive this iconic film with visually astonishing and grandiose elements. We are extremely excited to present ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format, allowing fans nationwide to witness the magic and power of this timeless classic before they embark on the continuation of the story in ‘Gadar 2’ on August 11, 2023.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” showcases a compelling love story against the backdrop of the partition of India and Pakistan. The film’s visual effects were seamlessly integrated to enhance the viewing experience while maintaining its nostalgic essence. The sound of “Gadar” also underwent a meticulous restoration process. All footage, visual effects shots, sound, and background music were meticulously compiled and rendered into the final 4K version.

To mark its return, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” will have a grand premiere in Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur on June 9th, taking audiences on an unforgettable cinematic journey once again.