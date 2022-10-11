From Parineeti Chopra to Jasmin Bhasin catch all your favorite actresses in theatres this October

The cinema Queens are here to steal your hearts with their upcoming blockbusters this October. From the beautiful Rakul Preet to the upcoming superstar Jasmin Bhasin, Indian film fans have nothing but a surplus of surprises this year to keep them entertained and constantly visiting cinema halls. Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming films this October starring talented actresses!

1) *Rashmika Mandanna*: Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye. Rashmika essays the role of a daughter in the film which is a comedy-drama by Vikas Bahl. Goodbye hits the theaters on _7th of October_, as the fans wait in anticipation and zeel.

By the looks of the trailer, Rashimika portrays her character with a very comforting yet funny look and vibe.

2) *Jasmin Bhasin*: The effervescent and everyone’s favorite Jasmin Bhasin has an exciting year coming up as it’s her first silver screen outing this October with the movie *Honeymoon.* Honeymoon is a film directed by Amar Preet Chhabra and Jasmin with her co-star Gippy Grewal have been generating a lot of buzzes ever since they dropped the first look of the film. After the trailer release, the fans have shown immense love towards Jasmin as they loved her character on the screen. Jasmin who is known for her versatility and beauty as an actress is stealing hearts time and again and this film is all set to release this Diwali on _25th October._ Fans are excited to watch them come together for this romantic comedy as they play a cutesy married Punjabi couple. Make way for Jasmin Bhasin we say!

3) *Rakul Preet*: Rakul has been captured sharing screen space with superstar Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra in Indra Kumar’s directorial *Thank God* her upcoming movie. The film is scheduled for release on _25th October_ and is a must for all cinema and Rakul Preet fans

4) *Parineeti Chopra*: Actress Parineeti Chopra is back with another hit *Code Name Tiranga.* Just like the name is a hit the movie is predicted to be a Blockbuster. This upcoming espionage thriller film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on _14th October,_ and Parineeti Chopra will be playing the role of a RAW agent who is on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation.

Parineeti in her new and fresh character has excited all the fans for the film, as this Diwali will be a treat for us all.

5) *Nushrratt* *Bharuccha*: Nushrratt Bharuccha is an actress unknown to none after her super hit movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Playing her roles beautifully and doing them complete justice, Nushrratt is back with another movie” *Ram Setu* an action-packed adventure film directed by Abhishek Sharma. Nushrratt is seen co-staring with superstars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. This archeological movie wonder is set to release on _25th October 2022._ This is a long-awaited movie for the audiences and fans, so set this Diwali on fire with Ram Setu!

October is surely going to be a power-packed month with several notable actresses showcasing their prowess on the silver screen!