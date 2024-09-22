Friends celebrates 30 years: A bittersweet tribute to Matthew Perry

As fans around the world prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom ‘Friends’ on September 22, the occasion is tinged with sadness following the loss of Matthew Perry, who famously portrayed the witty Chandler Bing. Perry’s untimely death less than a year ago has cast a shadow over what would typically be a joyous celebration.

In a recent interview, the show’s creators—Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and executive producer Kevin S. Bright—shared their thoughts on this bittersweet milestone.

Kauffman openly expressed her feelings, stating, “It’s a huge loss and it does make the 30th a little fraught.” Bright echoed her sentiment, remembering Perry’s ability to bring laughter to their daily lives. “He made us laugh every day,” he said, recalling the deep bond they shared with the actor.

Perry’s well-documented struggles with addiction added a layer of complexity to his legacy. Bright noted that in the years leading up to his death, it seemed Perry had found a path to recovery, remarking, “He’d been fighting the good fight for so long, and it really did feel like… he had finally found some peace.” Kauffman reflected on a conversation she had with Perry just weeks before his passing, describing him as “happy and chipper.” She conveyed her shock at the suddenness of his death, emphasizing, “It seemed so unfair… He looked good. He quit smoking. Yes, he was sober.”

In the wake of Perry’s passing, an investigation into his death unveiled a troubling “broad underground criminal network” associated with his use of ketamine, leading to the indictment of five individuals connected to the case.

Kauffman and Crane reminisced about their close relationship with Perry over the years, recalling a pivotal moment when they asked him if he wanted to step away from the show.

“There was a point where we said to him, ‘Do you want to stop [being in the show]?’ And he was adamantly like, ‘No, this is really important to me,'” Crane recounted. This commitment speaks volumes about Perry’s dedication to his craft and the show that brought him and so many others immense joy.

As the anniversary of Friends approaches, Kauffman hopes that fans will remember Perry for more than just his struggles. She urges them to celebrate his life by reflecting on the laughter and joy he brought to audiences. “Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him], one of them is to donate to drug treatment centers—let’s fight the disease,” she suggested. “And the second way is to watch ‘Friends’ and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody.”