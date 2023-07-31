Srijanee (Socio-Cultural Association), a renowned theatre group of Delhi NCR recently staged “Simlir GolpoTa ( the unfinished tale of Simli)” at Muktadhara Auditorium on the occasion of the Fourth Bengali Natto-Mela (Fest) organised by Bengal Association NewDelhi.

Since its inception in 1997, The Group Srijanee always tries to raise social issues through their plays, and bagged prizes for their productions also.

The play “Simlir Golpota” is one such story written and directed by Avijit Banerjee, a well-known actor and director of the Delhi stage depicts the apathy of a mentally retarded girl and her hapless father.

Father, who is solely dependent upon occupational therapist Arjun and believes him blindfolded, can take care of his daughter “Simli”. An unpleasant incident shakes him when a nightmarish incident takes place. The doctor says his daughter was pregnant and he alleged the heinous act of physical dishonor committed by Arjun. The father was shattered and further abused by the alleged person.

Resultantly, the father decided to kill his daughter and Arjun. In the morning, when his police friend came to visit him, the nightmare got over. Simli was playing outside and nothing had changed.

But the threat remains… And remained strong, the system continues to be unresponsive and society unchanged,

Speaking with the Statesman, the director Avijit Banerjee said, “We are all socially responsible towards this kind of person, who are mentally retarded as per medical science, but sorry to tell that no-body stood to protect their innocent lives from the human hyenas’ crimes”.

In terms of performance by the artists, they not only resemble the actual people but also perform highly well.

Arnab Saha plays the role of Sukumar (father) in the outstanding ovation.

Mithu Dey Das played the role of a spastic teenager Simli (daughter),

Her facial expressions, posture, and gesture expressed a real spastic character

Her dialogue delivery, emotions, and facial expressions were excellent. She has got a nice stage presence too, especially noticed in the post’s dilemma. Her energy level during the whole play was fantastic and the voice modulation made the character live.

Another well-known artist P Chatterjee played the role of Police officer supported well. Debmalya Banerjee, as Arjun’s father, gave a very shrewd performance. In the background score with music, Khushi Roy’s performance was outstanding.

Other artists namely Tanima Roy (Governess) Soumya Majumder (Trainer Arjun), and Sonali Banerjee (Doctor) performed well. The stagecraft, lighting, costume, make-up, etc…captured the eyes of the audience diligently. This play culminated with a message of social awareness.

Another play of the festive eve was “Surjer Antim Kiran Theke Surjer Prothom Kiran Porjonto” An impressive Bengali drama based on a powerful storyline staged by “Theatre Platform” well appreciated by the houseful audience.