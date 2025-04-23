First Sight Wala Love: Aparshakti Khurana drops anthem of instant romance

Aparshakti Khurana is back with a heartwarming new single that captures the magic of love at first sight. Titled ‘First Sight Wala Love’, this track is an emotional journey that transports listeners to that fleeting yet unforgettable moment when you lock eyes with someone and everything just ‘clicks’.

Featuring Nikita Dutta, the song is a gentle reminder of the innocence and excitement that come with falling for someone before you even realize it.

Written, composed, and sung by Aparshakti himself, ‘First Sight Wala Love’ is a mix of soft melodies and raw emotion.

With Mir Desai’s subtle production adding depth to the track, the song’s storytelling truly shines. The video, directed by Arsh Grewal, complements the song perfectly.

Nikita Dutta plays the girl who transforms a simple moment into an unforgettable memory, making the video a visual treat.

Aparshakti shared his thoughts on the song, saying, “’First Sight Wala Love’ is really special to me because it captures that exact moment when you see someone and something just clicks—even before you’ve spoken a word.”

He also mentioned that this song is like the prequel to his previous hit ‘Kudiye Ni’, where the love story begins with that spark of connection. What’s even more charming is that, in a pivotal scene of the song, the couple falls in love in a bookshop—a fitting tribute to World Book Day, coincidentally celebrated on the day of the song’s release.

This isn’t Aparshakti’s only musical release this year. Back in January, he teamed up with composer Rochak Kohli for the wedding anthem ‘Sohna Mukhda’.

Picturized on Aparshakti and actress Anupama Parameswaran, the track is filled with wedding vibes and celebration, and Aparshakti’s soulful voice adds the perfect touch to this romantic melody.

Directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, the video’s aesthetic is stunning, showcasing Anupama’s beauty and the song’s playful spirit.

Talking about ‘Sohna Mukhda’, Aparshakti expressed his excitement for the song’s reception, especially following the success of his earlier hit ‘Kudiye Ni’. He mentioned, “My last song with T-Series, ‘Kudiye Ni’, was received really well by the audience, and I’m hoping for the same response for ‘Sohna Mukhda’. Rochak, Gurpreet, and I have worked really hard on this, and Anupama looks gorgeous in the video, thanks to the direction of Jigar and Dhruwal. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for another hit!”

Apart from his musical talents, Aparshakti has made a mark as an actor in some of Bollywood’s most loved films.

With roles in ‘Dangal’, ‘Stree’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Jubilee’, and ‘Luka Chuppi’, Aparshakti continues to charm audiences with his versatile acting skills and charismatic screen presence.