Pankaj Tripathi reunites with ‘OMG 2’ director Amit Rai for new Bihar-set film

After their massive success with ‘OMG 2’, actor Pankaj Tripathi and director Amit Rai are back at it—this time for a brand-new project that promises to be just as impactful.

The duo has officially kicked off shooting for their yet-to-be-titled film, and fans have every reason to be excited.

Advertisement

Joining Tripathi on screen will be seasoned actors Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, and Rajesh Kumar, adding further depth to what already sounds like a strong ensemble.

Advertisement

The shoot is expected to wrap up in just over a month, with a 35-day schedule locked in.

While the makers are keeping the plot tightly under wraps, what we do know is that this film has its roots planted firmly in Bihar—something that deeply resonates with Pankaj Tripathi himself.

Sharing his excitement, he said, “’OMG 2′ was more than just a commercial hit for me—it touched hearts. Getting a chance to collaborate with Amit again feels organic. His stories carry honesty, meaning, and cultural depth. And the fact that this film is set in Bihar, my home, makes it even more special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

Amit Rai echoed the sentiment, calling the reunion a return to an “honest creative space.” He described the project as an emotional journey that explores human connections and the strength of community.

With support from the Bihar Film Nigam, the team is also putting a spotlight on local talent and the region’s raw, untouched beauty.

“This is not just a film,” said Rai. “It’s a celebration of resilience, relationships, and everything that makes life in Bihar so unique.”

Even though we’re still in the dark about the storyline, the vibes around this film suggest it’ll blend Tripathi’s signature authenticity with Rai’s socially relevant storytelling.