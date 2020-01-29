The first look poster of Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu is out. Based on the life of cricket legend Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu is Taapsee’s second stunt with a sports-biopic after Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma.

Taapsee shared the poster on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer’!”

The Manmarziyaan actor also shared a photograph of herself in the character with a caption that read, “Keep watching this space for first of its kind… for the first time ever… coz there won’t be another #MithaliRaj.”

She also shared a quote from the cricketer that read, “The best way to be suceessful is to fearless.”

Mithali Raji is regarded as one of the greatest batswomen to have ever played the game. She is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in WODIs.

She also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs and is the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is slated to release on 5 February 2021.