First look of Kannada flick ‘Dilpasand’ goes viral

The new viral is the first look of Kannada film ‘Dilpasand’ starring Darling Krishna and Nishvika Naidu.

The romantic entertainer was written and directed by Shiva Tejas. Moreover, ‘Love Mocktail’ actor Darling Krishna is seen first time in bold poses which is also exciting for the audience.

The film is produced by Sumant Kranti. Arjun Janaya has composed music. Director Shiva Tejas gave an essence of the movie giving a hint of it being a sweet romantic drama that narrates the younger generation’s take on love. There is a right blend of humor in the movie, he says.

‘Dilpasand’ is named after a popular sweet dish. Megha Shetty is seen in another lead character. Saadhu Kokila, Tabala Naani, and Rangayana Raghu play key roles.

(With inputs from IANS)