First Day Ticket at Rs 100 Across India for ‘Code Name: Tiranga’

The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ have decided to keep the film’s opening day ticket price at Rs 100 per ticket in all Indian cinemas.

SNS | New Delhi | October 13, 2022 2:53 pm

(Instagram / @harrdysandhu)

The film’s lead actors, Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra, broke the news to their fans in a special video on the Instagram story.

(Instagram / @parineetichopra)

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is an action thriller story about a spy on an unwavering and fearless mission for her country in a race against time where sacrifice is her only option.

Parineeti will play a RAW agent on an exciting journey across many countries in the film, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

This will be Harrdy Sandhu’s second Hindi film, following the sports-drama ’83,’ which failed to impress critics and performed poorly at the box office.

Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala also star in the film, which will be released in theatres on October 14.

(Inputs from IANS)

