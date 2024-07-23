Fire song from ‘Kanguva’: Suriya’s birthday release sparks anticipation

Green Studio has given fans of superstar Suriya a birthday treat with the release of the first song, “Fire,” from their upcoming epic ‘Kanguva.’ This announcement has sparked immense excitement among movie buffs, setting high expectations for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey.

“Fire” is not just a song but a powerful reflection of Suriya’s character in ‘Kanguva’ – described by the studio as embodying a lion’s roar and a fierce firestorm. The track’s intense beats and captivating visuals aim to capture the untamed essence of Suriya’s role, signaling the beginning of what is anticipated to be a thrilling adventure on the big screen.

Studio Green’s ‘Kanguva’ is more than just another film; it’s a colossal project with a budget surpassing 350 crores, making it one of the year’s most ambitious undertakings. Shot across seven countries and various Indian locales, the film delves into the prehistoric era, promising viewers a visual feast enhanced by collaboration with Hollywood experts in action and cinematography.

Advertisement

A standout feature of ‘Kanguva’ is its monumental war sequence involving over 10,000 extras, underscoring the scale and meticulous planning behind the production. This attention to detail ensures that every frame of the film resonates with grandeur, offering audiences a cinematic spectacle unlike any other.

Scheduled for release on October 10, 2024, ‘Kanguva’ is poised to make cinematic history, with Studio Green teaming up with leading distribution houses to ensure global reach. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await Suriya’s powerhouse performance and the promise of an extraordinary cinematic experience that ‘Kanguva’ is set to deliver.

For a glimpse into the world of ‘Kanguva’ and to experience the fiery essence of Suriya’s character, check out the electrifying “Fire” song on Green Studio’s official YouTube channel.