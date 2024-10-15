Fauji 2: Modern revival of the 1989 series with Vikas Jain, Gauahar Khan

The iconic series ‘Fauji,’ which first catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to stardom in 1989, is set for a modern makeover with the upcoming release of ‘Fauji 2.’ Spearheaded by filmmaker Sandeep Singh in collaboration with national broadcaster Doordarshan, the new series promises to blend nostalgia with a fresh narrative.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Sandeep Singh stated, “We are bringing back one of the greatest shows ever seen on television, but in a new and exciting version. The 1989 Fauji gave us Shah Rukh Khan, who captivated the entire nation with his extraordinary energy and talent. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.”

The revamped show will feature Vikas Jain, known for his appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ stepping into the shoes of Colonel Sanjay Singh. Joining him is actress Gauahar Khan, who will portray Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, a specialist in weaponry and a trainer for cadets.

Sandeep Singh has introduced 12 new actors, selected from diverse regions across India. Among them are Aashish Bhardwaj from Surat, Utkarsh Kohli from Haryana, Rudra Soni from Srinagar, and Ayaan Manchanda from Darjeeling.

Singh elaborated on the storytelling approach, emphasizing that the team spent six months crafting a narrative that promises to captivate audiences.

“Unlike the usual television narratives, Fauji 2 has a unique storytelling style,” he said. “It’s rich in emotion and offers a close look at the lives of army personnel, their bonds despite cultural and religious differences, and their dedication to safeguarding the country. Fauji 2 is a tale of courage and inspiration.”

Adding to the allure of ‘Fauji 2,’ Sonu Nigam will lend his voice to the title track. The series might feature 11 songs, in composition of Filmfare Award-winning music director Shreyas Puranik. Shashi Suman and Jazim Sharma will also contribute to this domain.

‘Fauji 2’ is a craft of writing team that includes Amarnath Jha, Vishal Chaturvedi, Anil Choudhary, and Chaitanya Tulsyan. The series will also mark the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek.