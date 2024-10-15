Rajkummar Rao on heartbreak and resilience after mom’s passing

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently opened up about the devastating loss of his mother, an experience that has profoundly impacted him both personally and professionally. During a candid discussion with Samdish Bhatia, Rajkummar shared the sorrowful moment when he learned of his mother’s passing through his partner, Patralekhaa.

The 39-year-old actor was filming a scene for his critically acclaimed movie ‘Newton’, released in 2017, when he received the news. Although his mother had been unwell, the unexpected nature of her death took him by surprise.

He vividly recounted the moment he noticed someone rushing toward him in a frantic manner while he was on set. “I thought something was terribly wrong,” Rajkummar Rao recalled, describing the dread that filled him as the person approached. The urgency in the messenger’s movements left him with an unsettling feeling, as he feared the worst—that he might be losing his father.

When he finally received the call from Patralekhaa, the gravity of the situation became painfully clear. “My world felt like it was collapsing around me,” he said, describing the shock and grief that enveloped him.

Despite the immense pain, Rajkummar felt a strong obligation to his work. Given that ‘Newton’ was a low-budget film, he was concerned about how his absence would affect the production. He communicated with the production team, assuring them he would be back within a day, though they encouraged him to take the time he needed to grieve.

Rajkummar chose to honor his mother with a heartfelt farewell and immediately returned to filming. “I thought I could manage; I’m strong, but I couldn’t,” he admitted. On set, he struggled with his emotions, often finding himself in tears. He had the support of close friends, including sound designer Anish, who provided him with comfort.

Reflecting on his relationship with his parents, Rajkummar shared a poignant regret—the time he wishes he could have spent with them. He expressed sorrow that he never had the opportunity to bring his mother to Mumbai, where she had always dreamed of meeting her idol, Amitabh Bachchan. Despite her absence, he finds solace in the memories they shared and believes she continues to be with him in spirit.