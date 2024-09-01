Fatman Scoop, US rapper, dies at 53 after collapsing on stage

US rapper Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, has died at the age of 53. The news was confirmed by his family following an incident on stage this past Friday. Freeman collapsed while performing at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut, and the details surrounding his death have yet to be revealed. The family announced his passing on Saturday morning, sharing their grief and reflecting on his remarkable life.

Fatman Scoop’s career was characterized by his distinctive, booming voice and high-energy performances. He first captured widespread attention with his 1999 single “Be Faithful,” a track that quickly became a global club anthem. The song, which featured the Crooklyn Clan, reached the top of the UK Singles Chart in 2003 and became a staple in dance clubs worldwide. Despite its initial success, the track’s journey to prominence was complex, involving clearance of samples from a range of artists including Jay-Z and Queen Pen.

His influence extended beyond his solo work. Fatman Scoop gained further acclaim for his contributions to other artists’ hits. Notably, he was in feature on Missy Elliott’s 2005 track “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That.” His collaborations with artists such as Lil Jon, Pitbull, and Skrillex demonstrated his versatility and broad appeal across different musical styles and audiences.

Freeman’s charisma and vocal prowess made him a sought-after hype man and radio personality. His energy was a defining feature of his performances, whether in the studio or on stage. His ability to captivate and energize an audience made him a beloved figure in the music industry.

In addition to his musical achievements, Fatman Scoop made a notable impact on television. In 2004, he appeared on the UK TV series ‘Chancers’, where he mentored six British musicians aspiring to break into the American music scene. This venture highlighted his commitment to nurturing new talent and his influence beyond music performance.

The announcement of his death met with an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists. His family remembered him not only as a “world-class performer” but also as a devoted father, brother, uncle, and friend. They described him as a “radiant soul” and a “beacon of light” both on stage and in his personal life. His ability to bring joy and positivity through his music and personal interactions left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Survived by his son, daughter, and brother, Fatman Scoop’s legacy will live on through his influential music and the memories of those who loved and admired him.