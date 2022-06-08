Fatima Sana Shaikh shares BTS from Modern Love Mumbai sets with a heartfelt note!

Fatima Sana Shaikh has garnered immense love from the masses for her phenomenal performance as Laali in Raat Rani from the recently released anthology, Modern Love Mumbai.

However, the appreciation doesn’t come very easy for the actress as she has to pave the journey through a lot of struggles.

Fatima shared the picture of the scars on her social media, she has got on her legs with some amazing BTS pictures capturing her candids from the shoot of Modern Love Mumbai. Have a look at the post:

After the release of Modern Love Mumbai, Fatima is riding high on the success of the anthology while her fans are eagerly waiting for her next release.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal as well as she will be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Dhak Dhak.