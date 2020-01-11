Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are ready to take their relationship to the next level. After a relationship of two years, the couple is all set to get married in 2020.

In a Mumbai Mirror report, the wedding-bells news was revealed through a source close to the daily.

“The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day,” the source was quoted as saying.

On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, Shibani shared an adorable picture of both laughing.

She penned a warm note that read,”Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing’.”

“To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always Can’t wait for the next round,” she signed off.

Shibani and Farhan have not yet made any official announcement.

Meanwhile, Farhan has reunited with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his upcoming film Toofan.