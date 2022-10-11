Family pens down heartfelt notes for Amitabh Bachchan

As the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today, social media is flooded with warm wishes for the veteran superstar. On this special occasion, the Bachchan family took to social media handles to wish their beloved family member and favorite superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to her father on his birthday.

She captioned the post with a poetry, “पीरा नु मैं सीने लावां

ते मैं हसदी जावां

धुप्पां दे नाल लड़ लड़ के

मैं लाभियाँ अपनीयां छावां

दुःख वि अपने सुख वि अपने

मैं ते बस एह जाना

सब नु समझ के की करना ऐ

दिल नु एह समझावां

तू झूम झूम झूम झूम

तू झूम झूम झूम झूम – To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday”

Apart from the post, Shweta shared Instagram stories celebrating the ‘Bachchan Bach to the Beginning’, with her brother Abhishek Bachchan .

Navya Naveli Nanda, shared her childhood picture with her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the glimpse of KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) surprise episode, planned by him and his mother Jaya Bachchan for his father Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

He captioned the post, “It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less!

It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace.

My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9pm IST only on Sony TV.”