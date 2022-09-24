Follow Us:
Falguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar’s ‘Maine Payal Hai’ remake: Wish I could take legal action

Falguni also shared that she wasn’t approached by the makers of ‘O Sajna’, Kakkar’s version of the song.

According to Pinkvilla, Falguni re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar.

IANS | New Delhi | September 24, 2022 12:05 pm

Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak’s iconic number ‘Maine Payal Hai’, who wishes to take a legal action against the Bollywood singer.

The 53-year-old singer told PinkVilla that she is happy to see her fans’ love for the original song, which was originally released in 1999.

“I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings,” Falguni said.

Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.”

When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: “No.”

