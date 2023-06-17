Falaq Naaz to compete in Bigg Boss OTT, after dealing with Tunisha sharma case

The television diva, Falaq Naaz is getting ready to compete on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is well recognised for her appearances in much-loved TV programmes like Radhakrishna and Sasural Simar Ka. She is the elder sister of Sheezan Khan, an actor best known for playing Ali Baba. Sheezan is currently filming for the Rohit Shetty-directed drama Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The actress was nurtured in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and was born into a family with strong ties to the performing arts. Acting talent appears to run in the family with siblings like Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan who are great actors.

Falaq Naaz Career

She had a lifelong passion for dance and learned it under renowned choreographer Saroj Khan. She was instructed by Saroj Khan to relocate from Meerut to Mumbai and try her luck in the industry. After her family moved to Mumbai in 2010, she and her sister Shafaq began attending auditions. She appeared in a cameo role in the 2013 television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to make her acting debut. She went on to work on several television programmes after that, such as Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Savdhaan India, Gunahon Ka Devta, Dekha Ek Khwaab, etc. But after she made an appearance on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, she eventually became famous. She gained a ton of fame and popularity.

In addition to her success in the entertainment industry, Falaq Naaz shown her commitment to family and justice when her brother Sheezan encountered legal issues in the suspected suicide case of his former co-star Tunisha Sharma. Falaq emerged as a steadfast support for him when he was brought into detention. She relentlessly worked to ensure her brother’s rights were upheld and passionately sought justice for him.

Falaq Naaz is now prepared to take part in the acclaimed reality competition Bigg Boss OTT 2. The programme gives Falaq a chance to reveal her true personality to a larger audience while being known for its drama, entertainment, and difficult tasks.

Meanwhile, the show promises a flurry of issues that will occur within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house thanks to the presence of Falaq and a few celebrities, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui.