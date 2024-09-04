Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali film

Mollywood superstar Fahadh Faasil is gearing up to make his mark in Bollywood, just as he has in the South Indian film industry. Known for his roles in hits such as ‘Pushpa,’ ‘Vikram,’ and ‘Kumbalangi Nights,’ Fahadh is set to captivate audiences with his Bollywood debut. For this highly anticipated Hindi film, the actor is collaborating with acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali. Imtiaz is renowned for his heartfelt and distinct storytelling style in movies like ‘Jab We Met,’ ‘Rockstar,’ and ‘Tamasha.’

Also Read: Daavudi: NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in ‘Devara’ dance track

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil has been in discussions with Imtiaz regarding his first Bollywood project. After months of consideration, their creative visions have aligned. The news outlet reported, “Fahadh and Imtiaz have had several meetings over the last few months, and their energies have matched perfectly. Both prefer to work in the right setup and are poised to collaborate for the first time. Fahadh is also thrilled to make his Hindi film debut with a director like Imtiaz.”

Advertisement

The report further noted that Imtiaz’s upcoming film will showcase his signature filmmaking style, focusing on a love story. “Imtiaz is crafting a pure love story, and the casting for the female lead is currently underway. He is enthusiastic about the subject and believes this is the right time to tell the story. He has pitched the film to Fahadh because he feels the actor is a perfect fit and the story calls for his casting.” If the project is approved, production is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali’s most recent directorial project was ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Fahadh was last seen in ‘Aavesham.’ The film explores the lives of three college students in Bengaluru who befriend Ranga Annan, a local gangster. They seek his help to deal with a college bully. Fahadh was also featured in ‘Manorathangal.’ The actor’s upcoming projects include the highly anticipated Tamil film ‘Vettaiyan’ and the eagerly awaited Telugu film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’