Fahadh Faasil celebrates birthday with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on Vettaiyan set

In a delightful birthday tribute, the team behind the highly anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan’ has shared a memorable photograph featuring Fahadh Faasil alongside Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The image, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Lyca Productions, captures the trio in a behind-the-scenes moment from the film’s set.

The post, celebrating Faasil’s birthday, reads: “Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan.” The special shoutout quickly garnered a flood of enthusiastic comments from fans. One follower praised the photo as “Wat a Frame,” while another offered birthday wishes with, “Happy Birthday FaFa.” Another fan simply exclaimed, “Three Dragons,” highlighting the star power of the group.

Earlier, Lyca Productions had shared a first-look image of Faasil from ‘Vettaiyan’, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday message. “Team VETTAIYAN wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success,” the caption read.

‘Vettaiyan’ marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film and is slated for a global release in October this year. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.

In related news, the team behind the Telugu film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has also joined in the birthday celebrations for Fahadh Faasil. Mythri Movie Makers posted a new poster for the film, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The caption reads, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the stellar actor #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS will be back with a bang on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024.”

As Fahadh Faasil continues to receive well-wishes from the film industry, his fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, including ‘Vettaiyan’ and ‘Pushpa 2’.