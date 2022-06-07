EXCLUSIVE! Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about why ‘The Broken News’ is a must watch

Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to impress her fans with her Journalist look in her upcoming series ‘The Broken News’. The series is directed by Vinay Waikul which also features Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahalawat among others.

While the show chronicles the competition between news channels and sensationalizing the news, Speaking exclusively with The Statesman, Shriya recently shared how their show is different and why one must watch it.

Shriya Pilgaonkar said “Our show gives you an insight into the people that bring you your everyday news and I think that makes it fascinating and entertaining to watch. There is a lot I learned in the process. Everybody is a human being who is learning, growing, and equally flawed in their way.”

The makers of the show dropped an intriguing trailer of the series that follows the tale of the clash of these two disparate worlds, their conflicting ideologies, and their incompatible ethics. It shows the reality behind our daily news – the business and the politics of it and the behind-the-scenes action as these journalists try to balance work, ambition, and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure to deliver ‘Breaking News’.

Produced under the umbrella of BBC Studios India, ‘The Broken News’ will release on Zee 5 on June 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will be accessible across 190+ countries. The drama series is an official adaptation of the popular British series ‘Press’.

Watch the trailer here: