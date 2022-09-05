Exclusive: Celebs go down memory lane on Teacher’s Day

They taught us how to solve the most difficult problems not just in mathematics books but in life. Biology classes would seem boring, chemical reactions would remain unbalanced, understanding geography wouldn’t have been that easy, and literature wouldn’t be that interesting if they were not there to teach and guide. Whatever we are today it’s because of them- ‘Teachers’.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day today, we got in touch with some Tollywood celebs who took a trip down memory lane talking about their favorite teachers and relieving the best memories of school life.

Rwitobroto Mukherjee ( Actor)

Best Teacher’s Day memory?

Like all of us, I too used to celebrate teacher’s day in school. We used to design programs for the teachers, choreograph dances, would participate in plays, and so on. But the most special memory I would say was the final teacher’s day event I had in school in class 12 because being the outgoing batch we organized the whole event and had put our heart and soul into it.

A teacher who changed your life?

Obviously, the first names I would take are my parents who have shaped me the way I am. They are my biggest teachers. Also, my guru Chandan Sen, the actor and director I have been working with within our theatre group Ashokenagar Natyaanan from the age of 3 or 4. Right from the moment I started developing an interest in this craft because of him and his guidance.

Most mischievous acts you did in school or college?

I was a very mischievous kid back in school… like you call the teacher’s nightmare (laughs). We were so talkative in class. But yes we were also very helpful and hardworking… teachers loved us and they had tears in their eyes when we were leaving school.

Anubhav Kanjilal (Actor)

Teacher’s day reminds you of…?

The performances we used to put up in school on teacher’s day. In 12 standard I remember I was participating in a competition and couldn’t take part in the teacher’s day program, but when I returned to school the teacher’s missed me so much that they actually wanted me to perform and I sang the song ‘Meri Maa’ from Taare Zameen Par.

A teacher who changed your life?

Actually, there are three teachers who literally changed my life… Sabita Jaiswal (English teacher), Alka Kumar (Psychology teacher) and Shanti Mullik (Hindi teacher). They were the biggest reasons I started performing in theatres and it was my stepping stone into acting.

Ever bunked school?

Oh many times! I took physical education in higher secondary as a subject and only used to attend the practical classes and never the theoretical ones. So I used to tell them that I am rehearsing for a competition and would bunk classes.

Meghla Dasgupta (Actor)

Any fond memory of teacher’s day?

In our school teacher’s day used to be the only program where the teachers would perform. They used to dress up, perform and put up a proper show for us. We used to wait eagerly the entire year for this one day. They still do that every year but I don’t get a chance to watch after passing out school. I miss that.

Most favourite teacher?

Yes this is definitely Subhendu Sarkar. After joining Future Foundation in class 7, I took up French as my third language. I was facing difficulties coping up with the subject because I joined a year late. Subhendu sir helped me cope up with the language and he is the one who got me interested into the subject of linguistics.

Have you been naughty in school?

Ohh yes! Me, Pushan (actor) and Rwitobroto (actor) were classmates and we were very good buddies. We did many notorious acts, hung out and played and chatted together. Not doing the homework, not paying attention in class, not bringing text books all these were our daily dose of naughtiness. (Laughs)

Gourab Roy Chowdhury (Actor)

Which is your best teacher’s day memory?

This was the day when everyone would try to make the teachers happy… we used to buy pens, gifts, foods for our teachers. That day the most strict teacher would also laugh and enjoy and it used to made our day. Teacher’s day was full of fun, growing up we really miss those days.

A teacher whom you still admire?

Yes there was a teacher who used to be my most favourite… Shampa ma’am, our English teacher. She used to teach us with so much love and care, I am still in touch with her. She’ll always remain very special.

Any fun school story you want to share for which you got scolded?

I wasn’t that much notorious in school. But yes after school I used to jump over the walls and run like Spiderman which was dangerous. Once a teacher caught me and gave a good scolding! (Chuckles)

THROWBACK TRIVIA

Favourite Subject

Rwitobroto: Literature

Anubhav: History

Meghla: Literature

Gourab: English, History, Biology

Favourite extra-curricular activity

Rwitobroto: Photography!

Anubhav: Drama

Meghla: Dance

Gourab: Painting and craft

Lowest marks obtained?

Rwitobroto: 19 out of 80 in Chemistry pre boards exam of ICSC.

Anubhav: 7.5 out of 100 in maths, class 9.

Meghla: In maths in class 8.

Gourab: 45 in maths.

A tiffin you absolutely loved as a kid.

Rwitobroto: Chapati or bread with homemade jam.

Anubhav: Egg roll or kebab roll.

Meghla: Ice cream sandwich from school’s sale counter.

Gourab: Maggie and fruity.

A friend who is not less than a teacher.

Rwitobroto: My best friend Pushan Dasgupta.

Anubhav: Sidharth Mishra my buddy and Alex Mathew my boss.

Meghla: Shayeri Bhattacharjee, my friend and Sromon Chattopadhyay who made me an enriched person.

Gourab: Kaushik, Saurav…