Enthralling experience, says Kangana on her ‘Tejas’ special screening for Rajnath

With the October 27 release date of her film ‘Tejas’ less than a week away, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut held a special screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force Auditorium here on Saturday.

After the screening, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, unhooked a fighter plane-shaped brooch he was wearing and gave it to Sarvesh Mewara, the film’s director.

Kangana plays the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force officer, in this action drama.

Commenting on the screening, Kangana wrote in her Instagram post: “It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and honourable Defence Minister himself.”

Mentioning the “surreal moment” when General Chauhan removed his brooch and gifted it to Mewara, Kangana added: “This gesture moved us deeply; it seemed we have accomplished our mission. We are beyond thrilled. Can’t wait to bring the film to you all.”