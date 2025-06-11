Enrique Iglesias announces India concert after 13-year gap

Enrique Iglesias is all ready to make a grand comeback to India after more than a decade, and his fans can hardly wait.

The global pop sensation, known for chart-topping hits like ‘Hero’, ‘Bailamos’, and ‘Baby I Like It’, will be performing live in Mumbai this October, adding to the growing list of international artists returning to the Indian stage.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated concert is scheduled for October 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. This marks Enrique’s first performance in India since his ‘Euphoria World Tour’ back in 2012, when he captivated audiences in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director of EVA Live, the company organizing the event, shared his excitement about bringing Enrique back to India.

“This is a historic moment. It’s been 13 years since Enrique last performed here, and the excitement among his Indian fans is electric. His music cuts across generations, and this concert will be a celebration of that timeless appeal,” he said.

Chaudhary, whose company previously hosted Bryan Adams in India, emphasized that Enrique’s return signals the country’s growing presence on the global touring map.

“The demand for international superstars in India is surging, and we’re proud to contribute to this cultural exchange by bringing icons like Enrique back to the stage,” he added.

Fans can look forward to a power-packed setlist that promises to cover Enrique’s greatest hits along with his recent chartbusters.

With a career that spans over 30 years, Enrique Iglesias has built an unmatched legacy in the world of music. He has sold over 180 million albums globally and holds an impressive record of 154 No. 1 singles across Billboard charts.

Notably, he has the most No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart, surpassing even Michael Jackson.

His awards shelf is no less impressive, featuring Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and multiple ASCAP honors.

This announcement comes at a time when India’s live music scene is buzzing with energy. Over the past few years, the country has welcomed performances by international heavyweights like Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa.