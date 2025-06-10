Jackson Wang, K-pop star, touches down in Mumbai and greets fans with a namaste

Mumbai was buzzing with excitement as K-pop sensation Jackson Wang touched down at the Mumbai International Airport, marking his second visit to India.

The multi-talented singer, rapper, and dancer, who has won hearts across the globe, arrived in the city as part of the promotional tour for his much-anticipated album ‘Magic Man 2’.

Jackson, known for his effortless style, kept things simple yet striking in an all-black ensemble. Dressed in black trousers, a matching hoodie, and a beanie, he walked through the airport with his team and was accompanied by security and airport officials.

Despite the tight security, Jackson made it a point to warmly acknowledge his fans who gathered to see him.

In a heartwarming gesture, he greeted them with a respectful ‘namaste’.

This isn’t first brush of Jackson Wang with India. He first visited the country in 2023 when he performed at the Indian edition of Lollapalooza, one of the world’s biggest music festivals. His performance had left fans asking for more, and his return has certainly reignited that excitement.

On the music front, Jackson is on a roll. He recently dropped a new track titled ‘GBAD’ on March 28, 2025, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store with ‘Magic Man 2’, which is expected to release in July this year.

The song carries a bold message about setting personal boundaries. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Jackson wrote, “Life is a beautiful place, but sometimes… we gotta be a dick. Not to harm, but to set boundaries and protect our own will. A lot of the time, we want to satisfy everyone, but we can’t. A lot of times, it ends up with people taking advantage of your kindness and using it against you.”

Adding to the buzz, Jackson recently collaborated with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh on the energetic track ‘Buck’, which dropped on May 29, 2025.

The cross-cultural collaboration was well-received, with fans from both the K-pop and Punjabi music scenes coming together to celebrate the fusion.

For those new to his journey, Jackson Wang rose to fame as part of the popular K-pop group GOT7, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment. Over time, he branched out to carve his solo path, launching his first solo album ‘Mirrors’ in 2019, which made it to number 32 on the US Billboard 200 chart. His second album, ‘Magic Man’ (2022), soared even higher, peaking at number 15.