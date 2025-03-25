Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on Javed Shaikh’s accusations of rude behaviour during ‘Jannat’

Recently, actor Javed Shaikh accused Emraan Hashmi of behaving rudely towards him during the filming of their 2008 hit, ‘Jannat.’ The actor said that Hashmi was cold and dismissive towards him and did not reciprocate his handshake well. Now, the ‘Crook’ actor has finally opened up on the matter.

Speaking with Indian Express, Emraan Hashmi termed the allegations as ‘bizarre.’ He also noted that since it was a long time ago, his memory is not very vivid. However, he does remember that he and Shaikh were always on cordial terms. “I was 20-something then, and he is not my age, so we were never friends. I didn’t hang out with him, but I don’t remember anything like what he is saying happening.”

Advertisement

He added, “I’m not sure what Javed Sahab carried back with him, but it’s something he’s kept for 16-17 years. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a massive comedy of errors that has snowballed into something I don’t understand.”

Advertisement

For context, during a conversation with Aaj Entertainment’s YouTube channel, Javed Shaikh shared an anecdote. He shared that when he tried to shake hands with Hashmi, the latter noticed but behaved coldly.

“He shook hands dismissively and turned his face away, which irritated me. I thought, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much. They call me Javed Ji, and this young person has this attitude. What does he think about himself? When he (Hashmi) arrived, I rehearsed without even looking at him. I didn’t talk to him for days after we finished filming.”

On the work front, Hashmi’s next is ‘Ground Zero’ which will hit the theatres on April 25, 2025. Farhan Akhtar has backed the title. Moreover, the actor also has ‘Awarapan 2’ in the pipeline.

Also Read: Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi’s cult classic returns with a bang!