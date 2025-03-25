Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi’s cult classic returns with a bang!

Bollywood’s favorite brooding hero, Emraan Hashmi, has dropped a bombshell on his birthday—’Awarapan 2′ is officially happening! After years of speculation, the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 cult classic has been confirmed, and fans are ecstatic.

On Monday, Emraan took to social media to share a gripping teaser that instantly transported fans back to the melancholic world of ‘Awarapan’.

Advertisement

The teaser features heart-wrenching visuals, with Emraan’s iconic character standing on a boat, staring at the sun-kissed skyline. In a deeply emotional moment, he sets a caged bird free, while his haunting voiceover plays: “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai.” (To die for someone else’s life is my destiny.)

Advertisement

As if that wasn’t enough to give fans goosebumps, the teaser wraps up with the text: “Awarapan 2 – The journey continues.” And yes, the unforgettable melody of ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ plays in the background, making it impossible not to get emotional.

Emraan didn’t just tease the film; he also gave us a release date! ‘Awarapan 2’ is going to hit the big screens on April 3, 2026. Sharing the teaser, he wrote: “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026.”

Fans had been speculating about a sequel for weeks, especially after Emraan posted an animated clip featuring his ‘Awarapan’ character with the song ‘Toh Phir Aao’ playing in the background. And now, the wait is finally over!

About ‘Awarapan’

For the uninitiated, ‘Awarapan’ (2007) was an action-packed crime drama directed by Mohit Suri. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana, the film followed Shivam Pandit, a ruthless gangster with a tormented past.

Tasked with watching over his boss’s secret mistress, he ends up on a path of redemption that changes his life forever.

Despite receiving rave reviews, ‘Awarapan’ struggled at the box office upon release. But over the years, it has gained cult status, with fans and critics alike praising its powerful performances, emotional depth, and soul-stirring music by Pritam.

In many ways, it was the film that cemented Emraan Hashmi’s reputation as Bollywood’s ‘Serial Kisser with a Soul’ and proved he could ace intense, dramatic roles.