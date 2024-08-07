Elon Musk’s trans-daughter Vivian calls him ‘serial adulterer’ and liar

Estranged transgender daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who recently disowned him, dropping the surname Musk has slammed the SpaceX Chief who had previously alleged that “his son was killed” by “woke mind virus.”

For the unversed, Vivian came out as trans at the age of 18. Vivan launched the attack after Musk posted a throwback picture of his family writing “All 5 boys super happy” , misgendering Vivian. This didn’t sit well with her and she called him a ‘serial adulterer’ and that “he just won’t stop lying about her.” She also called him delusional who is only trying to rebuild his brand image.

Slamming Musk, Vivian took to the microblogging site to respond to his throwback picture post. She penned, “Look, I don’t know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your delusional fantasy land, and frankly, I don’t care. It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the “caring paternal father” which I will not let go unchallenged. If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic. You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc. Thank god you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise, this would be significantly more difficult.”

Advertisement

She further added that Musk’s new angle is to portray himself as a “Western values/Christian family man.” She iterated that the billionaire is not a family man, and called him a serial adulterer who won’t stop lying about his own children. She argued that Musk is not a Christian, and as far as she knows he has never set foot in a church. Vivian went on to lash out at the X owner for constantly misgendering her.

In a recent interview Elon Musk claimed that during the pandemic, he was tricked into signing documents for “one of his older boys,” referring to Vivian Jenna Wilson. He claimed that his “son is dead” and called gender-reassignment surgery “child mutilation and sterilisation.” He went on to add, “I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead,” revealing that the experience made him embark on a quest to combat what he called the “woke mind virus”. “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

The slamming on X by Vivian isn’t the first public feud between the two, in another post on X, Musk had written that Vivian was “born gay and slightly autistic,” and by the age of 4, she started to love musicals and used to say “fabulous!” describing his jacket.

Vivian, however, refuted these claims saying that none of it ever happened and claimed that Elon Musk must have attended “the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes” to choose his words. She went on to highlight that the tycoon doesn’t know what she was like as a child because he simply wasn’t there and during the limited time he was, Vivian was relentlessly harassed for her femininity and queerness. “I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

After purchasing the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022, Musk was accused of turning the platform into a toxic space for the LGBTQ+ community by scraping several of its inclusive policies, including the ban on deadnaming and misgendering individuals.

Vivian Jenna Wilson legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18. The legal transition took place on June 22, 2022, at a court in California. She had revealed, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”