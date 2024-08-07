Ayushmann Khurrana drops out of ‘Border 2’: Reports

Sunny Deol has recently announced the highly anticipated sequel to his 1997 blockbuster, ‘Border’. The new film, aptly named ‘Border 2’, is directed by Anurag Singh and aims to build on the success of its predecessor, which remains a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Initially, it was rumored that Ayushmann Khurrana would star alongside Deol in the sequel.

Reports indicated that Khurrana was slated to play a soldier in this ensemble war drama. However, recent updates suggest that Khurrana has exited the project after extended discussions. Sources close to the actor revealed that Khurrana felt uncertain about his role and positioning within a film led by the formidable Sunny Deol.

Speculation now hints that Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh might take on a role in ‘Border 2’. This follows Khurrana’s departure and aligns with ongoing rumors about the film’s evolving cast.

The original ‘Border’, directed by J.P. Dutta, was a landmark film in 1997. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the movie was a gripping portrayal of the Battle of Longewala. Featuring an ensemble cast including Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna, the film was widely praised for its storytelling, direction, and impactful performances. It was shot primarily in Bikaner and Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and became known for its memorable soundtrack, particularly the song “Sandese Aate Hai,” which resonated deeply with audiences and contributed significantly to the film’s success.

‘Border’ was a passion project for Dutta, who began working on the script in 1995 and completed it in 1996. Its epic portrayal of the war, combined with its impressive scale and the performances of its cast, earned it critical acclaim and solidified its place as a classic in Indian cinema.

As fans await more details about ‘Border 2’, the shifts in the cast continue to generate buzz. With the departure of Ayushmann Khurrana and potential new additions, the sequel is already shaping up to be a significant event in Bollywood’s upcoming slate.