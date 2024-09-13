Elon Musk’s offer to give Taylor Swift a child irks the internet and his estranged daughter

Elon Musk has taken his pro-Trump stance too far with his recent comment on X, which he now owns. After global music icon Taylor Swift showed her support for Kamala Harris on X following her debate with Trump, the SpaceX CEO made an abhorrent remark. Swift signed her post as “childless cat lady” in response to Republicans claiming that childless people are unfit to govern, aiming at Harris. Following her post, Elon Musk offered to impregnate Swift, irritating several social media users who have called him creepy. Additionally, his estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, has also criticized him, calling him a “heinous incel.”

After the Trump-Harris debate, Taylor Swift took to the microblogging site and wrote something along the lines of, “I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.” She signed her post as “childless cat lady.” Shortly after, Elon Musk posted, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Catch Musk’s post here:

Advertisement

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Following this post, Musk faced severe backlash from several users who found his comment disturbing and called it sexual harassment. Joining them, Musk’s estranged trans daughter also criticized him. For context, Musk had previously commented on Vivian’s trans identity, stating that “his son was killed by the woke mind virus.”

Vivian wrote, “Also, yes, I saw ‘the tweet.’ Heinous incel nonsense is, in fact, heinous incel nonsense. I don’t really have anything to add to it; it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious, and if you don’t see how, then you’re part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, belittling, and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.” She also took to Threads (Meta’s rival to X), adding, “The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue.”

Meanwhile, Claudia Conway, daughter of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, responded to Musk’s post, saying, “You’re creepy. Full stop.” Several other users also pointed out that Musk’s public claim that he isn’t dating but would like to impregnate Swift is outright creepy and could be considered sexual harassment. Users also noted that the multimillionaire has been trying to get Swift’s attention for some time now.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston slams Trump’s VP candidate JD Vance for his ‘childless cat ladies’ remark

For those unaware, Swift’s “childless cat lady” sign is a response to a comment by Trump’s running mate JD Vance. In 2022, Vance said that the Democratic Party is led “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they’ve made.” Moreover, in 2021, he argued that childless people should have fewer voting rights . He argued that they have less stake in the country’s future. Vance was criticized by several social media users, including actress Jennifer Aniston.