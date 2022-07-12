Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Elnaaz Norouzi is all set to release her debut single this month!

Elnaaz Norouzi is all set to release her debut single this month!

On the acting front, the actress recently made a special appearance in films like Om & Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

SNS | New Delhi | July 12, 2022 5:16 pm

Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi is all set to release her debut single this month!

Elnaaz Norouzi, on Saturday, announced via her social media that she would soon release her very first single. The actress became popular with her performance in Netflix’s Sacred Games, where she played the lead along with other popular actors like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, etc.

While this announcement came as a surprise to her fans, they are eagerly waiting to get more details about the song as the actress-turned-singer did not reveal much.

Check out here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

On the acting front, the actress recently made a special appearance in films like Om & Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Here are actors who sang reprise version of their songs with aplomb!
Singer Rupankar Bagchi apologises for anti-KK remarks, deletes FB post
Kolkata bids farewell to Singer KK with full honours