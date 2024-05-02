Ella Rubin calls ‘The Idea of You’ director Michael Showalter her comedy hero

Actress Ella Rubin, who is gearing up for the release of her streaming movie ‘The Idea of You’, has shared that Michael Showalter, the director of the film, was her comedy hero while she was growing up.

The actress recently spoke to IANS ahead of the release of her movie. Since her debut with ‘The Rewrite’, Ella has been very selective about the kind of films she chooses to work in although she has many shows to her credit.

Talking about what enticed her to give her nod to ‘The Idea of You’, the actress told IANS, “Michael Showalter was my comedy hero while I was growing up. I couldn’t believe that I was even in the same room with him while working on ‘The Idea of You’.”

Advertisement

Talking about sharing the screen with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, she said, “With Anne, you don’t even have to say anything. It still feels kind of ridiculous to have worked so intimately with her. At the risk of sounding a cliche, it does feel like a dream come true. The prospect of working with such incredible and kind artists was the most exciting thing.”

“To be a part of a story which isn’t often told, is funny, romantic, sexy and is also calling out a double standard was very enticing for me and there wasn’t any part of it which I questioned or jumped at the chance to take it up,” she added.

‘The Idea of You’ drops on Prime Video on May 2.