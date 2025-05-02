Ektaa Kapoor applauds WAVES 2025: “Never seen anything like this before”

Something big is brewing in the world of entertainment—and it’s got industry veterans talking. Ektaa Kapoor, the powerhouse behind some of India’s biggest TV shows and films, has heaped praise on WAVES 2025, a government-led summit designed to supercharge creativity and innovation across media platforms.

And she’s not holding back.

In an enthusiastic chat with ANI, Ektaa Kapoor described the initiative as a first in her long career. “I’ve been in this business for years,” she said, “and I’ve never seen such focus from the government on nurturing creativity at this scale. This initiative is phenomenal—it’s not just about ideas, but about creating real opportunities for creators to grow and thrive.”

She added that the ripple effects of this kind of investment in the creative economy will be felt “year after year.”

So, what exactly is WAVES 2025? It’s a mammoth global summit launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that brings together storytellers, content creators, businesses, and innovators from over 90 countries.

The numbers are impressive: more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups are taking part.

With over 100 sessions—including masterclasses and panels across sectors like films, broadcasting, digital media, and the buzzing AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality)—WAVES 2025 isn’t just a talking shop.

Joining Ektaa in applauding the effort is Tamil actor Karthi Sivakumar, who’s hopeful that the summit could mark a turning point for how the film industry is treated in India.

“Right now, we don’t get the benefits that other industries do,” he pointed out. “If the government officially recognises entertainment as an industry, it could lead to better policies—tax benefits, easier theatre permissions, smoother operations for everyone involved.”

Karthi was also impressed by the summit’s scale and inclusivity. “It’s so good to see creators from all over the country and different parts of the world come together on one platform. That kind of exposure and collaboration can really elevate what we do,” he said.