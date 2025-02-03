Chandrika Tandon, Chennai-born artist, wins Grammy for ‘Triveni’ album

Chandrika Tandon, a Chennai-born Indian-American businesswoman and musician, has made history by winning a Grammy Award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The prestigious recognition came about in the category of Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for her album ‘Triveni’, a harmonious fusion of ancient chants and world music.

The announcement came out at the ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, which was Monday morning in India.

Chandrika Tandon, 71, is also the elder sister of Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo.

‘Triveni’ is a meditative seven-track album to guide listeners on a journey of inner healing. The album’s name draws inspiration from the symbolic confluence of three rivers.

Tandon’s collaborators on ‘Triveni’ include South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Music producer George Varghese, who worked on the project, expressed his joy on social media, celebrating the achievement alongside Tandon and her team.

He posted a heartfelt message, congratulating them on their Grammy win and sharing a group photo from the event. He also expressed his gratitude for being part of their creative journey, highlighting the family-like bond they share.

This Grammy marks Tandon’s second nomination, following her first in 2010 for ‘Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call’. This year, she received nomination alongside notable figures in the music industry, including Indian-origin British artist Radhika Vekaria, sitar player Anoushka Shankar, and Grammy-winning producer Ricky Kej.

In her acceptance speech, Tandon expressed gratitude to her fellow musicians and collaborators, acknowledging their artistry and support.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were live-streamed from Los Angeles, with the majority of awards being presented during the premiere ceremony. For Indian viewers, the event was available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.