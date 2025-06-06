Ed Sheeran collaborates with Arijit Singh for new India-inspired song

Ed Sheeran x Arijit Singh: Ed Sheeran’s latest music video ‘Sapphire’ has left Indian fans grinning from ear to ear, so much so that some joked, “Someone please give Ed Sheeran an Aadhaar card!”

The British singer’s heartfelt embrace of Indian culture shines brightly in this track, where he even sings a line in Punjabi, adding a uniquely desi flavor to his global sound.

Filmed across various iconic Indian locations during his recent tour, the ‘Sapphire’ video is a vibrant journey through bustling streets, famous landmarks, and moments of genuine connection with a group of young soccer players.

It’s a visual celebration of India’s diverse spirit, and Ed’s obvious affection for the country is palpable throughout.

Adding star power to the video is none other than Bollywood’s beloved Shah Rukh Khan, whose brief appearance delights fans. Another highlight is the musical collaboration with Arijit Singh, one of India’s most celebrated vocalists.

Arijit Singh not only lends his soulful voice and sitar skills to the track but also shares the screen with Ed Sheeran, blending East and West seamlessly.

One of the song’s standout moments is Ed’s charming take on the Punjabi phrase ‘Cham cham chamke sitare wargi,’ which fans are loving for its warmth and authenticity.

Speaking about the creative process, Ed shared on Instagram that ‘Sapphire’ was the first song to give him a clear vision for his album ‘Play’. He revealed that he finished recording in Goa, surrounded by some of India’s finest musicians, making it a deeply inspiring experience.

He also teased a full Punjabi version of the song featuring even more of Arijit Singh’s vocals, set to release soon. For now, the album version is out and already a fan favorite, showcasing Ed’s musical evolution and his growing connection to Indian culture.

Ed’s bond with India goes beyond music. His recent India tour stopped in cities like Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong, where his electrifying performances won over crowds.

After the tour, he expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and the magic he experienced during his stay, promising to return soon.

Earlier, Bollywood’s iconic choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a star-studded party in Ed’s honor, bringing together the crème de la crème of the industry.

Social media buzzed with clips from the night, notably, a heartwarming moment of Ed singing his hit ‘Perfect’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared completely mesmerized.

Fans also loved seeing SRK teach Ed his signature pose before wrapping him in a warm hug and kiss. Ed captioned the touching moment, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together.”