Diljit Dosanjh finds solace at Golden temple on Operation Bluestar anniversary

On the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh made a heartfelt visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, immersing himself in prayer, reflection, and spiritual service.

Through a series of quiet, moving moments shared on his Instagram stories, the ‘Chamkila’ and ‘Udta Punjab’ star gave followers a glimpse into his time at the holy shrine.

The video captures Diljit bowing his head in reverence, offering folded-hand prayers, and participating in ‘sewa’, a selfless act of service practiced at the temple.

As he sat in peaceful stillness, the strains of live ‘kirtan’ (devotional music) filled the space, creating a meditative atmosphere.

Adding a personal touch, Diljit chose to accompany the video with his devotional track “Aar Nanak Paar Nanak”.

On this day in, 1984, the #IndianArmy stormed the #GoldenTemple in #Amritsar during #OperationBluestar to clear out armed militants led by Khalistani leader #JarnailSinghBhindranwale. The intense assault left hundreds dead and the sacred #AkalTakht damaged. #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/jiiZknMOwz — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) June 6, 2025

In another post, he shared a glowing image of the Golden Temple lit up at night, bathed in divine serenity.

Diljit’s quiet tribute comes on a day of deep historical and emotional significance for many in Punjab and beyond. Operation Bluestar, carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984, was a controversial military action. It intended to flush out armed separatists from the Golden Temple complex.

It led to extensive damage to the site and resulted in numerous casualties. This left a lasting scar on the Sikh community.

By choosing to spend the Operation Bluestar anniversary day at the temple in prayer and contemplation, Diljit Dosanjh seemed to offer a message not of political commentary, but of peace, grounding, and faith.

On the work front, the actor is shifting gears from reflection to laughtes. He prepares for the release of ‘Sardaarji 3’, a Punjabi rom-com directed by Amar Hundal. Slated to hit theatres on June 27, the film reunites Diljit with Neeru Bajwa and Manav Vij.

The ‘Sardaarji’ franchise began in 2015 with a blend of fantasy, horror, and comedy, becoming a fan favorite. The second installment followed in 2016, with Diljit taking on a triple role.