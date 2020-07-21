Vaani Kapoor was previously seen with Hrithik in the movie “War”, and will be seen with Ranbir in the upcoming movie “Shamshera”.

“I feel absolutely ecstatic and I couldn’t feel more blessed that I get to work with such stalwarts in the industry. I have always idolised Hrithik, Ranbir, and Akshay Kumar. I have loved their movies so it’s like a dream come true for me!” Vaani said.

She has also recently been cast opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie “Bell Bottom” Talking about how each of these actors have their own unique style of acting, she shared,

“Hrithik is incredibly talented and passionate about anything he’s involved in and that passion inspires people around him. Ranbir is effortless in his demeanor and his cool, and composed charisma is so evident on screen.

Akshay, of course, is an idol who is one of the best in the industry today and his contributions and star presence cannot be ignored,”. Vani truly believes that each of these actors are extraordinary and bring a different style to the table.

Vaani also shared that her chemistry with these stars is intriguing, “I have a different equation with all of them and our chemistry is also different because of the kind of roles. They all make me want to do better, and try and match them,” she said.