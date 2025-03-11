Mahima Chaudhary compares ‘Nadaaniyan’ criticism to ‘Animal’ flack

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ released on Netflix on March 7. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. Since its release, the film has been amassing massive backlash for its shallow storyline. Several critics and viewers have bashed the title for its storyline and dialogues. Moreover, Kapoor and Khan are also drawing flack for their acting in the film.

Amid the row of backlash, Mahima Chaudhary is comparing the criticism against ‘Nadaaniyan’ to the flack against Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal.’ Chaudhry, who was in Jaipur for the IIFA 2025 weekend, talked to DNA about the criticism of the film. She said, “The negative reviews are okay. The audience is divided. Whether it was Animal or any other film in the past, they were criticised. Some people like real cinema, some like make-believe. I sometimes wanted to watch real cinema. Sometimes I want to watch something easy. It will always be divided.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Moreover, the actor added that her friends and family members are lauding the title and positive reception is pouring in. She said, “After the film released, I called a few of all my friends and close ones. And the majority of people have told me ‘We’ve already watched.’ I have been receiving lots of love and positive messages on my DM.”

Also Read: ‘Nadaaniyan’ review: a melting pot of Gen-Z rom-com tropes that tastes bland

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment backed the title with Shauna Gautam at the helm. Set in a posh Delhi school, the film features Khushi Kapoor as an uber-rich girl who hires a fake boyfriend to make things right with her friends. On the other hand, the film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the title, he stars as a scholarship student who poses as Kapoor’s for-hire-boyfriend. As their worlds collide, a row of chaos ensues. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.